A toddler's day was spoiled when he came face-to-face with a lobster

When the child saw the crustacean, the poor kid almost collapsed in fear as he sprinted off, far away from it

Netizens, unable to contain their laughter, asked for more clips of the kid being scared

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A young boy almost saw heaven after being terrified by a lobster. Image: @mk.malinga

Source: TikTok

A cute bundle of joy became hysterical and bolted out of the room after he was scared by a lobster!

The post's caption attempted to compare how the TikTokker felt about relationships, and if the child's reaction is anything to go by, it is clear that the man is terrified of Mjolo.

Lobster scares child playing with vacuum on TikTok video

@mk.malinga posted the short but hilarious video, and it was an instant hit on TikTok. It was viewed 1.4 million times, and 181K people hit the like button.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The background music was Boyz II Men's classic tune, End of the Road. In the video, an unidentified person walks up to the child facing the other direction.

The person walks up to the toddler with the lobster outstretched. The young man is busy playing with the vacuum cleaner. When he raises his head and finds the lobster staring in its face, the little man gasps, drops the vacuum, hollers and bolts.

Watch the video here:

Netizens were left laughing hysterically by the child's reaction to the lobster prank

Netizens had their fair share of fun, laughing their lungs out over how the child reacted.

Nandii remarked that the child almost died.

"His soul left his body."

Lerato Nxumalo commented on how the kid abandoned the vacuum.

"He was about to scare you and realized not even the vacuum can save him."

A.myth laughed at the child's reaction.

"The gasp and vacuum sound had me on the floor!"

Chichi was excited about having kids.

"I can't wait to have a baby so I can do such things."

Thandekilee asked for more.

"What's that? I'd also run. Do it again!"

Little girl's ghost prank on Mom scares her and has Mzansi in stitches

Briefly News also reported that a young girl pulled a nasty trick on her mother in a similar video. She pretended that a ghost was pulling her hair!

The young woman started screaming and asking the ghost to let go of her hair. The woman tried calming her child down before realizing she was pranked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News