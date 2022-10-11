A toddler had an utterly cute reaction to a construction worker holding him and Mzansi adored the wonderful display of ubuntu

Spats between people of different ethnicities and nationalities are quite commonplace in South Africa, making acts like these a site to see

The loving nature of the pair melted hearts across the country, who also took time to share their thoughts on unity and love

A toddler had a cute reaction to a construction worker who held him in his arms, which South African netizens wholeheartedly adored.

A toddler reacted cutely to a construction worker holding him, touching the hearts of many Mzansi peeps. Images: charissavanderwesthuize5/ TikTok

Source: UGC

charissavanderwesthuize5 shared the awe-inducing clip on TikTok where South Africans of all ethnicities came to share their thoughts on love and how it knows no colour.

South Africa has seen a lot of conflict between ethnicities in the past. Xenophobic attacks have been covered broadly, and a quick google search of racial school scandals in South Africa would yield results of more tension, which makes this video all the better.

The clip itself is quite simple and shows the man holding the child in his arm. When the mom speaks to the adorable boy, he gets reluctant to leave.

Peeps adored the wonderful display of cross-cultural love. See the responses below:

Violet said:

"Kids can sense a peaceful soul better than adult "

user5678416660784 mentioned:

"Ncoooo this boy knows better that love doesn't have color "

Rozette Windvogel commented:

"Our country would be a better place if we have more boys like these Love knows no color."

AJ posted:

"He can also feel that the man holding him means no harm. A child can feel things."

Rodney Jay Bock shared:

"Is this not what the world should be like? Don't even make this about colour, this is what's supposed to happen to make friends."

Lasto said:

"It's all starts with the parents, I love you guys you are doing a wonderful job on him!"

user286532204652 commented:

"Even the way he is holding onto him shows that, he doesn't want to come to you... Very cute "

carmenleoatle860 mentioned:

"Bees found his person... And that’s how a lifelong friendship begins "

