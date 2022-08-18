One father decided it was time to tape shoes onto feet because he wasn’t about to look for shoes again

Twitter user @therealxolo has a toddler who won’t keep their shoes on and he was done playing games, so he tapped them on

Fellow parents feel his pain and thanked the dad for sharing something they should have thought of ages ago

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Parenting can be tough, especially in the toddler years. One father got creative when he reached his breaking point of looking for shoes. His innovation had some parents wondering why they never thought of this, lol.

Twitter user @therealxolo tapped his child's shoes to their feet because he is tired of looking for shoes, lol. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

If you have kids, then you know that shoes don’t seem to stay on their feet. Toddlers, especially, will rip shoes off the minute you put them on and hide them in the strangest places.

Twitter user @therealxolo shared a picture of his child’s feet with shoes on and taped wrapped around them to make sure it stayed this way. Our guy is done with looking for shoes, these bad boys are staying!

“I'm tired of looking for shoes every day.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Fellow parents clapped in the father’s innovative greatness

The post had so many parents wondering why they had not done this. The joke of looking for shoes ain’t funny and every parent has lived the struggle. Kids everywhere are going to be wearing tapped shoes now, lol!

Take a look at what some parents had to say:

@jade_billions said:

“Bathong my one-year-old always has one shoe on I should try this.”

@Motun__xoxo said:

“I’m definitely doing this for my three years old ”

@Rufus_Snr said:

“This other day he wore two different shoes I really didn't have the energy to look for the other ”

@MosiaTdo said:

“Beautiful”: Dedicated father shares sweet pic caring for his child, Mzansi inspired

In related news, Briefly News reported that another proud father has inspired many people on social media after sharing a photo caring for his child. The beautiful picture surfaced on social media carrying a brilliant caption.

The Twitter account holder, @SimBaqwa, says there is nothing difficult wrong with a dad taking care of his kids. The post is going viral and many are seriously impressed.

The father was proud of what he was able to do for his baby. Setting a sterling example.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News