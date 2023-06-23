A video of a mother looking at her daughter with stress and concern has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the upset child claiming that a ghost is pulling on her hair painfully as she cries

The mother attempts to calm the child with no success, leaving many netizens amused by the prank

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One mother was left very concerned when her child started exhibiting peculiar behaviour.

A mother didn't know how to act when her child claimed a ghost was pulling on her hair. Image: @kulanibilankulu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mother stunned as ghost pulls her child's hair

A video shows the woman chilling in the lounge before her daughter starts speaking to an unseen person as she pleads with the ghost to stop pulling on her hair.

The girl, displaying impressive acting skills, start screaming and crying as she insists there is a ghost pulling her hair painfully.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A ghost is the soul or spirit of a dead person or non-human animal that is believed to be able to appear to the living, and the girl really appeared to have had an encounter with one.

The stressed mother looks at the child in confusion as she tries to calm her down.

It wasn't until much later that the woman realised it was all a nasty prank.

According to Your Tango, the “ghost prank” has generated hundreds of videos on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise the girl's performance

SA netizens couldn't help but laugh the funny prank. While some claimed that the pranksters were stressing the poor old lady, others commended the girl's acting skills.

dieketseng wrote:

"Haibo the kid is good."

user7891290650634 said:

"Ixoki liyakhala nokukhala ."

Siphokazi_m wrote:

"Nina abazali nizobabulala."

replied:

"Take that little girl for auditions PLEASE! I’m so dead."

thandolwethu

"This acting is very dangerous give that girl a Bells."

LONDON! said:

"Give her, her Oscar!!! ."

Nhlavana3 reacted:

"Nizobulala abazali bethu ngeke haaaibo ."

Woman hilariously pulls ghost prank on taxi driver and passengers

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman had taxi passengers and the driver running for their lives after playing a silly prank on them.

A video posted by Kulani (@kulanicool) shows the young woman standing by the side of the road holding a cell phone before she signals a taxi to stop.

She proceeds to greet the taxi driver and inquire where he is headed before she opens the door. Next, the woman speaks to her imaginary gogo before carrying an invisible bag into the taxi and instructing the driver where to drop off the lady. She then says goodbye to the unseen lady and slides the door closed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News