A funny video of a mother carrying a baby on her back while attempting to cook has gone viral

Carrying a baby on your back is a useful skill practised by many mothers, however, the child made it challenging

The footage shows how the tiny tot managed to climb up the woman's back while in the baby carrier

One poor momma went through the most while trying to cook with a baby on her back.

A video posted on TikTok by @mpho_chaane shows the woman from behind as she tries to cook on the stovetop while carrying a very active baby on her back.

Netizens couldn't believe how energetic one baby was while on their mother's back. Image: @mpho_chaane/TikTok

Children have been carried on their parent’s backs since the dawn of the human race, because it is a simple and convenient way to carry a child around as you get on with daily life, Rosie Knowles of Carrying Matters shares.

Baby climbs on mom's back

The restless child is seen climbing on her back with great energy until he can touch the top of the woman's head.

Bathong this child has way too much energy.

Watch the video below:

Back carrying your baby is a very useful skill, Oschaslings states. Older children may well want to simply climb onto your back, and then hold on to you while you place the wrap over them. This little chap in the clip still climbed mommy's back even after being securely strapped in.

Netizens react with laughter

Children can be a real handful. Many peeps found the child's antics amusing as they responded with shock and banter.

Mondeh commented:

" Umuntu esewazala oTarzan ."

mosalerato said:

"Wena wale hloka shem."

MakaSandisoKhumalo wrote:

"Lapho ibuhlungu lento ☺️."

Amanda Kagi Mokgosi said:

"Haybo... "Which one is this one" ."

mamizo234 replied:

"Mountain climbing."

Musa_LadyLee89 said:

" Hahahha okay this is a sign not to have a baby."

Jay Van der Westhuiz wrote:

"And she carried him to avoid go seleka."

thembenimanana8 replied:

"Sesifikenini lapho."

Source: Briefly News