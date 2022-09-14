A video of a woman trying to cook some pap over an open fire has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on Facebook, shows the lady rocking a long weave and Gucci from head to toe as she stirs the stiff meal

The stylish babe appears to struggle greatly to keep her cool as she moves all around the pot to mix, amusing many Saffas

Sticking to our roots while trying to keep up with the modern times can be some tricky business sometimes. A video of a stylish lady attempting to cook a pot of pap over an open fire has South African social media users laughing out loud.

One Mzansi babe had cyber citizens amused by her efforts to cook pap over an open fire.

The viral video posted on Facebook by DJ Zonzo shows the stunner dressed in luxury Gucci gear from head to toe as she stirs a three-legged pot of pap using a long wooden spoon. And judging by her body language and funny facial expressions – she is not having a great time, lol.

Her long weave can also be seen getting in the way as she continuously flicks her stunning locks back from her face. She continues to move around from side to side as she puts her back in it, in an effort to stir the stiff porridge-like meal made from maize meal.

Social media users were left quite amused by the lady’s old-school cooking method attempt.

Naome Sape wrote:

“My daughter says she's just like you, you are both not made for this kind of life.”

Lucia ZenoThando Mpofu said:

“This is not cute at all .”

Thandazo Thandor Gumede reacted:

“Ipapa nomlilo akusilo elolamthuthu.”

Ndlovu Sitabile responded:

“She needs Gucci stick that 1 is too hard for her.”

Lucia Sadi said:

“Sit down my sister continue with your savannah.”

Lynsey Mhike wrote:

“The pap will be having hair.”

Edward Mzothile commented:

“The hair will fall into the pot.”

Thembeni Mashinini replied:

“Leave that job to the professionals.”

Patricia Aicirtap said:

“She's busy rounding the pot, she must just leave the pot and let the bosses take over she must go drink Savanna and dance.”

