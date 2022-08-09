One woman came across a clip of someone cleaning mogodu with toothpaste and she had to share it with her peeps

Twitter user @LawryKamzila could not believe her eyes as she could not even imagine what it would taste like

The people of Mzansi were not about to try this as they have too much respect for mogodu than to ruin the meal

Cleaning mogodu can be a pain. However, using toothpaste to do so is not something the people of Mzansi are willing to risk even if it makes the job easier.

Twitter user @LawryKamzila could not believe her eyes when she saw someone washing mogodu with toothpaste. Image: Twitter / @LawryKamzila

Mododu, also known as tripe is South African comfort food. It requires a lot of preparation as it carries a lot of dirt that needs to be cleaned properly before being cooked.

Twitter user @LawryKamzila came across a clip of a woman washing mogodu with toothpaste and could not believe her eyes. The video shows that the Colgate seems to clean it with ease, however, minty fresh is not the taste you are looking for when making mogodu, lol.

“I have seen it all but this ”

The people of Mzansi cream “hell no” as they watch the clip

It is a clear no from the people of Mzansi. There is no need for toiletries to be mixed in with food… EVER! While being able to speed up the cleaning process would be nice, ain’t nobody wanting toothpaste in their mogodu.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Jouliefie said:

“Don’t eat at people’s houses guys.”

@NteboMatjeke said:

“I don’t mind the look; I just want to know if it changes the taste.”

@LadyMay_K said:

“What the hell did I just watch?”

@Maselelo_Kgoale said:

“This is how witchcraft starts”

@MOWGALE had no words:

