Getting R8k for hair was not enough to make this woman happy after bae responded with a cold emoji

Twitter user @Lungii_T made ti known that her bae responding to her with a thumbs up after she sends a nice text is not ok

People told the good sis to chill and go spend her R8k she got for free because not everyone so as luck

Sometimes when you get treated too well you get a lil sassy. One woman whose man sent her R8k just for hair got an attitude when he didn’t respond the way she would have liked.

Twitter user @Lungii_T is not okay with her man sending her a thumbs up, even if he just sent her R8k. Image: Twitter / @Lungii_T

While some people out here are working all day all month just to earn R8k, the good sus is getting it for free and still having something to say after. The soft life is nice, neh.

Twitter user @Lungii_T took to her timeline with a screenshot showing her bae dropping her R8k for her, her responding gratefully and then him sending a thumbs up emoji. While that emoji rubbed our gurl the wrong way.

“Hebanna?????”

The people of Mzansi cannot believe she is getting touched over this

With a free R8k in their bank account, best believe they would not even care if the man responded or not. Most felt she should have just been happy with what she got and carried on with her day.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@theonlyKhulekan said:

“What's he supposed to say? "Thank you for taking my money"?”

@MbarleyRee said:

“Where do you guys get these men? ”

@ireneketa said:

“I can’t even get R800 for Butterfly Locs”

@SizweMaduna said:

