A man claiming he built his mother a home from telling his bae and her KFC demanding ways “bye”, had people cracking

Facebook page HOBO group ZA shared the story where a Mzansi man tried to school men on their priorities

The people of Mzansi were having none of the man’s nonsense and put him back in line in the comment section

Sometimes you have to make sacrifices to turn dreams into reality. One man stopped buying his bae KFC so that he could build his mother a home. Claims his priorities got checked.

Parents give up a lot for their children, especially mothers. Our guy respected his queen for all she had done and put her before the woman in his life and her cravings for that good-good.

Facebook page HOBO group ZA shared the story of how one man claimed to have built his mom a home just by stopping buying women's KFC, lol.

"Last week a girl I was dating asked me to buy her KFC Streetwise Two. I almost bought it but I thought "nuh, my mom doesn't have a house.' I dumped her and took the money and built my mom a double storey. Dear black men, learn to prioritise."

The people of Mzansi crack jokes over this confusing matter

The man built this stunning home just from giving up one Streetwise Two? Kante, this is too much! People ripped the man in the comment section, claiming he needed to get off of his high horse as KFC does not cost the price of a lush home.

Take a look at some of the spicy comments:

Prince Ndou said:

“So that house you built for your mom it cost KFC streetwise 2 pieces? Very cheap house.”

Thabang Thankge said:

“I think they should continue asking you to buy them KFC, you will have many houses...akere your mind is triggered by R35.”

Rammy Selala said:

“Street wise two is R35 my friend. So you build your mom a house with R35.Your mom and your girlfriend are CHEAP. They are both worth R35.”

Lgee D Baldovino said:

“What a boring way to tell us what you have archived... You must know the line of making it and not to make it is very thin, so as keeping up with what you have and losing everything. You need to be humble in life ”

Papie Collen said:

“Streetwise 2 piece is less than R50.00 so how did you manage to build your mom a double storey house of only R37.00.

“Even a nyaope guy can laugh this post.”

