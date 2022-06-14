A man was hungry, so he went out and bought what looked like the all the food a KFC had made in one day

Twitter user @bandile_banks shared the picture of his KFC feast, letting people know that it was about to go down

Some felt he was rude for making others hungry and they took to the comment section with hangry vibes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

There is nothing like sitting down for a lunch where the food is practically endless. A man bought a large amount of KFC and had people drooling over their screens.

Twitter user @bandile_banks had hangry people roasting him over his KFC feast. Image: Twitter / @bandile_banks

Source: Twitter

While KFC has disappointed a few Mzansi citizens lately, it will forever be the go-to fast food of our people. Ain’t nothing like Colonel Sanders’ chicken.

Twitter user @bandile_banks shared a picture of a table covered in KFC takeaway bags. A feast was about to go down!

“KENTUCKY ”

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The people of Mzansi tell the man and his food to chill out

This snap left many feeling hungry and filled with food envy. Some had not had KFC in ages and their tastebuds were exploding! People took to the comment section to tell the man to chill with all that food, people have ‘ish to do.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Sthembiso_M_ said:

“Is there a promo going on or you into heists?”

@thoshiej said:

“Guys learn to lay low after heist maaan.”

@yogirlyve was salty:

“I hope the food doesn't taste nice”

@MunchieLeePie shared:

@LaniSibande got hit hard by cravings:

Lol: Funny man puckers lips for KFC, Mzansi wants him to be the brand ambassador

In other KFC news, Briefly News reported that a local man had the Twitterverse talking after a side-splitting video of him started trending on the platform. The man can be seen showing major love to KFC while munching on what looks to be pretty well-cooked pap.

KFC SA came across the video which was first shared by a popular Twitter user named @TiyiBevhula. The user captioned his post:

"Can @KFCSA makes this man their ambassador? Retweet until they notice him please?”

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News