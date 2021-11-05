A video is going viral after a local man expressed his unbridled love for KFC while eating pap

The man can be seen devouring his starchy meal and with every bite, he makes 'kissy-faces' to the popular fried chicken takeaway

KFC got wind of the rib-tickling video and Mzansi is hoping to see the takeaway brand sign him up as an ambassador

A local man has the Twitterverse talking after a side-splitting video of him started trending on the platform. The man can be seen showing major love to KFC while munching on what looks to be pretty well-cooked pap.

Man eats pap while showering KFC with love. Image: @KFCSA/Twitter

KFC SA came across the video which was first shared by a popular Twitter user named @TiyiBevhula. The user captioned his post:

"Can @KFCSA makes this man their ambassador? Retweet until they notice him please?

KFC did indeed notice and they retweeted the man with the caption:

"Whomst is he? We love his work."

In the video, the hilarious man is wasting no time eating his pap and with every bite, he lovingly glances at a KFC outlet while throwing kisses its way.

Mzansi responds

The man's puckered lips, starchy meal and pure adoration for the fried chicken takeaway is taking Mzansi by storm. The video has over 66 000 views and KFC's response is getting big attention with over 2 000 likes and more than 500 retweets.

The comment section is buzzing with people all over Mzansi who are sharing their thoughts on the popular video. Some are commenting on the man's meal choice but an overwhelming majority is calling for KFC to make him a brand ambassador.

People from all over South Africa are hoping to see the man appear in adverts and KFC even responded to the requests saying that it will be "great."

Lets dive into the comments:

@mcquitty_k:

"I'm not a prophet but I foresee a proper advert coming out of this video, @KFCSA can I go deeper."

@missnobuhle_:

"Did you buy KFC pap ? Hey! Are you ok?"

@terencematera:

"A man must eat pap only."

@KFCSA:

"No a man needs to eat streetwise two pap."

@melvintorai:

"He is a comedian from Venda. Check him out on Chigo Comedy on other platforms like Facebook and YouTube. Not sure about his Twitter handle."

@BongiMkhaya:

"KFC please give this man something for promoting your business."

@Tshivhi75408137:

"Advert please."

KFC South Africa:

"Would make a great one, right?"

@vee_noluvo:

"Keep us updated baba... I want this advert ASAP."

@lulorjamda:

"This man needs to be in your next advert!!!"

@Tshivhi75408137:

"(Number blocked). If you want to call him, you will find him on this numbers. Thank you."

@sbudacriss:

"Just buy this clip and make it an advert."

