KFC Proposal Spotted in Newcastle, Mzansi Swoons: 'Another One for the Books'

Another KFC proposal has set tongues wagging across Mzansi after a couple was caught in the act in Newcastle

One of the women was seen going down on one knee, seemingly to pop the question, while the other one held the tears back

Briefly News brings readers all the comments as Mzansi social media users took to celebrating the next legendary pair

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A new couple is the talk of Mzansi as another "KFC proposal" makes it into the books. This one was caught in Newcastle in the northwest corner of KwaZulu-Natal.

The heartwarming moment was witnessed taking place just outside a KFC restaurant, as one of the women brazenly went down on one knee to pop the question.

A couple in Newcastle, KwaZulu Natal is the latest to capture the hearts of Mzansi as part of the so called KFC proposal craze. Image: @nokubuya.

Source: Twitter

Her bedazzled bae could be seen welling up with tears as she began to reckon with the enormity of the moment.

A Twitter user, @nokubuya, took to the streets to share several pictures of the couple fully engaged in their romantic dual.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"KFC proposal in Newcastle," the caption read.

Eager to share in the experience, albeit online, love-struck Mzansi social media users flooded the mentions in their numbers.

Mzansi reacts to latest KFC proposal

The tweet garnered nearly 3 500 likes and more than 100 comments. Briefly News jumped in to bring readers all the reactions to the post.

@Steven55568972 shared:

"The last time the country celebrated a KFC proposal we went straight to lock down 3 months later so animeni tu."

@tillytiny10 wrote:

"Congratulations to them. This is me before the year ends or early January."

@RealMrumaDrive joked:

"Can someone tell them ukuthi we know this scam, sibroke thina."

@Mfana_ka_Mdala noted:

"With just KFC, why am I failing to do this?"

Woman accepts best friend's proposal, shares sweet photos online

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that a beautiful young lady has amazed social media users after sharing photos of herself loved-up with her man.

Interestingly, the beautiful young lady stated in the caption of the pictures that she had just accepted a love proposal from the man who happens to be her best friend.

This statement by @KNaomi_N appears to have amazed many social media users as they have not been used to the news of a lady getting engaged to her best friend.

Briefly News headed straight into the comment section of the post to gather some of the interesting reactions that were shared.

One user @acquafrailts said:

"This is the first time I'm seeing a man getting accepted by his bestie. So wait oo. Will you have another male bestie?"

Source: Briefly.co.za