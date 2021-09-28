Woman Accepts Best Friend’s Proposal, Shares Sweet Photos Online

Social media users are reacting to the story of a lady who indicates that she accepted her best friend's proposal

In the light of many stories that fly around about ladies refusing to accept proposals simply because the men are 'besties', many seem surprised

Briefly News has shared some of the interesting reactions that the post gathered in the comment section

A beautiful young lady identified on Twitter by the name @KNaomi_N, has amazed social media users after sharing photos of herself loved-up with her man.

Interestingly, the beautiful young lady stated in the caption of the pictures that she had just accepted a love proposal from the man who happens to be her best friend.

This statement by @KNaomi_N appears to have amazed many social media users as they have not been used to the news of a lady getting engaged to her best friend.

What social media users are saying

Briefly News headed straight into the comment section of the post to gather some of the interesting reactions that were shared.

Below were some of them

@acquafrailts said:

This is the first time I'm seeing a man getting accepted by his bestie. So wait oo. Will you have another male bestie?

@ApuuliRoberts indicated:

He is hiding his face because he doesn't want his wife to see him

@Inenekazi1 mentioned:

Can I be a bridesmaid? I doubt any of my friends will get married...Mjolo is flip-flopping them

Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo stated:

Oh Naomi, congratulations lady. Bottle with popping cork. You deserve all this happiness.

See the lady's post below

In other relationship news, a groom has got people talking on social media with his reaction to the gift he received from his bride on their wedding day.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @bbcnewspidgin, the young man could be seen unwrapping the gift and jumping up in excitement after seeing that it was a PlayStation 5.

The groom's excitement couldn't be contained as he screamed joyfully in the adorable video. Cameramen took photos of him as he jubilated receiving such adorable gift from the woman he would be spending the rest of his life with.

