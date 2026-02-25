Musa Mseleku was recently dragged for his cold birthday message dedicated to his wife, Thobile MaKhumalo

The polygamist did not say anything to her publicly on the day; instead, he posted all of his wives

Mzansi slammed Mseleku for not adding love to his message, but were more amused by her clapback on TikTok

Musa Mseleku was dragged for his cold birthday message to MaKhumalo. Image: Thobilek, Musamseleku

Imagine your husband referring to you as a human being on your birthday, in a message for the whole world to see.

One would think Mseleku would post a beautifully constructed birthday tribute to MaKhumalo, seeing how he ignored it altogether. However, he didn't. Instead, he delivered a very cold wish that had many of MaKhumalo's fans foaming at the mouth.

What Mseleku said on MaKhumalo's birthday

At first, Mseleku got dragged for ignoring his wife's birthday altogether, as he only focused on posting to his other wives on the day. The very successful businesswoman celebrated her 37th birthday in style on 23 February 2026.

Now, fans are calling out the businessman for his cold birthday message, where he referred to her as a human being.

"Siyabonga kakhulu ngokukhula kwakho. You are such an amazing human being and an inspiration to many," he wrote.

This loosely translates to, "We are truly grateful for your growth."

The X post was shared by @JabuMacDonald.

On her birthday, Mseleku posted a photo of all his wives, and another of himself at a gathering.

Musa Mseleku was dragged for his cold birthday message to MaKhumalo. Image: ThobileMakhumalo

Callmemssandi said:

"Can we find a man for Makhumalo? She deserves better than this."

Msbusisiwe shared:

"It’s sad, Mseleku. You once showed us what looked like a beautiful example of polygamy. You sold us a vision, and many of us believed in it. We watched it with hope. But now we are watching you slowly destroy it yourself. We saw how Makhumalo was hurt again and again because she could not have children. That was painful to watch. A husband is supposed to protect, not expose and wound."

Gabriellichaba sounded off:

"You always publicly celebrated Makhumalo’s birthday. Now that she has chosen herself and her peace, you cannot even wish her well. That says a lot. The empire you were building is falling apart in front of all of us. And the truth is — it is happening because of your choices."

@teeBhelekazi asked:

"Did he just thank her for growing up. He was supposed to just leave it."

@Miss_Thola stated:

"I suspect that Mseleku's account is managed by uSne."

@Stanely_ai shared:

"I think Musa is beyond shocked; he just never thought Makhumalo would ever go against him. She was always such a "yes, sir" kinda wife."

DNA saga cleared by MaNgwabe

In a previous report from Briefly News, on the latest episode of Uthando Nes’thembu, MaNgwabe clarified where the DNA conversation started.

In the previous episode, there was a discourse surrounding Musa Mseleku's child with MaKhwela after Thobile requested a DNA test to be done. Mzansi is here for the sisterhood between MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo, seeing how MaNgwabe defended her.

