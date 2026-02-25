South African singer and actress Sjava's latest fashion look has Mzansi judging him hard for his past looks

The star is known for rocking traditional Zulu regalia and incorporating it into his modern music

With his latest look, people are adding this moment to accompany the list of other Sjava outfits that failed to move people

Sjava has made a name for himself as one of the stars with a unique style.

However, his fashion looks were recently placed under scrutiny due to his latest sighting. The Uyena hitmaker wears his Zulu roots proudly on his sleeve and often never changes for anybody.

It does not matter where Sjava is, as long as his heritage is proudly represented, then it is more than good.

The debate was ignited by @Phislash, who asked, "So, tell me guys, who dresses Sjava, exactly?"

This opened the floor for other people to complain about the award-winning musician's fashion, and for some to admire it.

Those who defended him said:

@Sbue_Ndlovu said:

"He is good. Rich and calm, no need to be flashy and all that, as it attracts unnecessary attention. Sjava lives in the good olden days zobabomkhulu where all that was valued was life , not dress code nor background."

@Snepto6074 daidz said:

"I don't know about you guys, but ugqoka kahle yazi kodwq."

Meanwhile, some fans mocked the singer."

@zumapaulos said:

"Sjava seems like he just picks whatever, whether it's Chrostam, Ma Sjava ugqoka ahlanganise ezakhisimusi,ezokulala,ezokulusa, ezomshado nezomgcwabo all at once. Akahleki."

@wiselissa srgued:

"Honestly, if done right, things can be in order, Sjava loves it, then we all do."

@feza_kaNgunezi was confused:

"I wonder what makes y'all think he has a designer."

Sjava's brush with fashion

The musician has dipped his toes in the fashion industry numerous times. In July 2024, he announced a new partnership with Omega Footwear for their Omega x Sjava collaboration. He mentioned how much he adores the brand, so working with them made so much sense.

“I feel like my style has always been a blend of different trends, cultures and eras. I’m easily able to style a very traditional or cultural piece of clothing in an urban way. I enjoy fusing elements into my style. For me, Omega has been a shoe that allows me to be versatile. I can wear it, however, and it’s still hot. It’s modern but, at the same time, represents the real style of yesterday. It’s urban and rural. It’s just timeless, and I’m excited for more people to discover Omega through this new range. This new range is really about passing on the style. There’s something for each generation,” he mentioned.

That same year, he modelled in MaXhoa Africa designs at the HXS Kulture Festival on 23 March, at the Sargent Family Estate in Mayerton.

"Laduma, thank you, sir. The man is grateful and also to the people who accompanied me," he wrote thanking the founder Laduma.

Things got pretty bad when Mzansi peeps started calling him the South African Kanye West.

Sjava's old poses trend

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared that Sjava went viral recently for striking a few poses for his X followers, and they cracked a few jokes. In the photos, Sjava channelled some golden poses from the 80s and 90s, and he also pulled off a look to go with it.

Social media users trolled Sjava for making those poses, and people also poked fun at his fashion choices of late.

