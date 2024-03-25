Musician Sjava was part of the models showcasing the Maxhosa Africa designs on the runway

Sjava thanked the company's founder Laduma for giving him the opportunity to wear his designs during his performance

Mzansi was left floored by the singer's runway walk, and many made jokes about it

Award-wining superstar Sjava turned heads in his Maxhosa gear at the fashion house's recent show.

Sjava walked the runway in Maxhosa and stunned people. Image: @sjava_atm

Sjava shows off runway walk

Whoever thought Sjava had it in him? The Amakhehla hitmaker was part of the models showcasing the Maxhosa Africa designs on the runway.

The video was shared by the gossip page @Musa_Khawula with the caption:

"Sjava walking for Maxhosa Africa."

Sjava thanks Laduma

On Instagram, Sjava thanked the company's founder, Laduma for giving him the opportunity to wear his designs. He even graced the stage wearing the gear.

"Laduma, thank you, sir. The man is grateful and also to the people who accompanied me."

Mzansi jokes about Sjava's runway walk

Mzansi was left floored by the singer's runway walk, and many made jokes about it. But, some lauded him for showcasing Xhosa outfits even though he is Zulu, sharing how excited they are.

@asandakhanyile:

"I guess Zulu people have to pave the way for other people."

@according2Lebo:

"He looks like a sangoma."

@LisaAkh:

"How did this happen? How sway? I can't hear you properly Musa."

@mdevah:

"I feel like this is a figment of my imagination, this cannot be real."

@victor_james:

"Xhosa and Zulu make an unstoppable combination."

umpictures:

"I wish I was there to take a portrait of you in that outfit."

Sjava bags acting gig on BET's Queendom

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava returned to acting as he has bagged himself a new acting role on BET Africa's new drama series Queendom.

The Umbayimbayi hitmaker will be joining The River star's Linda Mtoba and Sindi Dlathu on the new show

Sjava noted that he was honoured to be a part of something that paid homage to the African culture, and he also shared that he contributed to it musically.

