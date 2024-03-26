A gentleman wore a khaki outfit and started giving orders around the house after buying two goats

In a TikTok video, the man can be seen telling people in the house to make it spotless

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing at the guy and his confidence

A man wore his khaki outfit after buying two goats. Images: @scob2/ 500px/ Getty Images, @ndlovug/ TikTok

A man had Mzansi in stitches after he wore khaki, thinking he was a rich man with his own farm after buying two goats.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @ndlovug, the guy is seen going up and down, giving rules to propel in the house. He was wearing his khaki shorts and t-shirt, with black shoes and white long socks. He had a hat on and a weapon on his waist.

The outfit is famous for being worn by white men who owned farms in South Africa. The gentleman can be heard telling one of the people in the household that they must clean the place, making it spotless.

Man wears khaki outfit after buying two goats

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers found the man funny

The video garnered over 50k likes, with many online users laughing their lungs out.

@Avuyile commented:

"Mnikeni iLand cruiser." (Give him his Land Cruiser)

@Tsholom_ shared:

"That's how I felt after my greenpeper seeds I planted last year started growing. I have 4 greenpepers now. I am so proud of. myself ."

@AveragekidSiya joked:

"His entire outfit probably costs more than those 2 goatsclean."

@Dokotela WoMswenko said:

"All I’m saying is whether it’s 1 goat or 2 there will be signs ‍."

@Hazel Khumalo laughed:

"It’s the walk for me ."

@TI understood the man:

"Even me I would do that."

Lady dances to Afrikaans music with khaki outfit

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi lady who wore khaki and danced to Afrikaans music.

The lady danced to the song Ek Bly 'n Boer by JAN JAN JAN and has been trending for her impressive acting skills. In the post, she is seen dancing with different props depicting the typical behaviour of a farmer. People across the country could not help but laugh at the woman who clearly understood the assignment and the lyrics of the song.

