A friendship ended after one man advised his buddy not to buy a R39k Volkswagen Polo

The friend took to TikTok and broke down what the new car cost his friend and why he advised against it

The online community reacted to the clip, with many agreeing with the gent and sharing their stories about buying a car

A man shared how his friendship ended after he advised his friend not to buy a VW Polo because he thought it was not a good financial move.

According to a TikTok video uploaded by @usizi_lomuntu_omnyama, he said that his friend bought a R390k Polo. He pays just ver R7k monthly, and the cheapest insurance was R3 500 since his license was one month old and he was living in Tembisa.

His interest was 17.7% with a balloon of R135k. The man added that he and his friend do not speak today because he took his advice and interpreted it as jealousy.

Friendship ends over car advice

TikTokkers shared their thoughts about buying a car

The video garnered over 6k likes, with many online users feeling for the friend. Some said that is why they no longer advise people.

@bluediamondguest@gmail.com felt grateful:

"Last month I bought Citroen C4 from a white lady a Old Age with 18k cash... I'm grateful."

@Sihle M wrote:

"Bought myself a 2012 Audi A4 for R71k cash at an auction & insurance is only R410pm. It may be old, but I’m debt free."

@Hezekiel Bhasobha Mhlongo commented:

"You’ll never convince a person who has talked to a salesman never."

@Sir'Evans Ngoato said:

"If you want to live a miserable life while working go the vehicle finance way ."

@Tshimangadzo Marylene was in disbelief:

"What."

Woman lets car go after struggling to pay for it

One South African woman, Potsiso WaMologadi M (@potso_wabokarabo), went on TikTok to share her beautiful Mazda car being collected by a tow truck after struggling to keep up with paying for it.

One South African woman, Potsiso WaMologadi M (@potso_wabokarabo), went on TikTok to share her beautiful Mazda car being collected by a tow truck after struggling to keep up with paying for it.

