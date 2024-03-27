A young man amazed South African online users with braiding skills that he learned from YouTube

The man showed off his skills by stunningly braiding his sister from scratch for her to buy him a laptop

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the gentleman's dedication

A man amazingly learned how to braid hair from YouTube. Images: @tyler_siesta/ Instagram, @Michael Kappeler/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

South African online users were amazed when a man took to his TikTok account, saying he had learned how to braid hair on YouTube.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @tyler_siesta, he can be seen in his bedroom braiding his sister's hair from scratch. The young man documented the process for his followers.

"My kitchen is always clean because i never leave any crumbs shout out to @Irene's Braids for teaching how to braid on her YouTube ❤️."

He said he wanted a laptop but had to braid his sister to get it. He captured the end product, which was stunning.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Man braids sister after learning the skill from YouTube

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the man's dedication

The video garnered over 126k likes, with many online users stunned by the man's skills. Some wished that their brothers could also learn how to braid.

@banokuhlethescientist commented:

"Just looked at my brother and sighed."

@Fundi was in disbelief:

"You learned how to braid on YT!? Yoh that’s dedication."

@VISION said:

"I'm gonna show my brother what other brothers are doingi don't care that he's only 5, he must get on his zoom. ."

@ℯ stanned:

"This is sooooo good ."

@K H A B A Z E L A felt envious:

"My brother can’t even tie a ponytail ."

@Irene's Braids loved:

"Keep killing it!!! Thank you for the love. ❤️"

Dad shares special moment with daughter

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Polokwane dad who shared a special moment with his daughter.

TikTok user @thabilephotographer shared a video of him collecting his baby girl from school and taking her for a day of spoils. They got pizza, her hair was done, and some colouring was done. People flocked to the comment section to let the man know that he was a great dad and that his little girl would be a better person because of his efforts.

Source: Briefly News