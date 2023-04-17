Mzansi Drops Hilarious Comments on TikTok Video of Man Wearing Short Khaki Shorts: “Koos Kardashian”
- Mzansi was ended by a video of a man walking in the airport in very short khaki shorts
- TikTok user @tudu_dlamini7 shared the video showing the man's extremely tight and tiny shorts
- People blew up the comment section, hyping the confidence this man oozed wearing those in public
Khaki shorts are the attire of a certain Mzansi culture. However, seeing a man rock a pair shorter than our questionable teens wear is new.
One of the best things about the citizens of South Africa is their ability to crack jokes about other cultures and even their own without getting mad about it.
TikTok video introduces "Koos Kardashian" to Mzansi
This video has gotten over 39k views, and for a good reason. TikTok user @tudu_dlamini7 shared the video showing a man strutting through the airport in what is typically seen as clothing worn by Afrikaans people and farmers. However, it looks as of this man might have put his wife's khaki kortbroek on by mistake because those are some SHORT shorts!
Take a look:
Mzansi people chuckle over video of man rocking very short khaki broek
The people of Mzansi couldn't help themselves. The person who filmed this deserves an award, and the music added to the clip was pure perfection. People dubbed the man "Koos Kardashian" and set the comment section on fire.
Read some of the hilarious comments:
@Rhulani said:
“Imagine landing in a different country and the first representation on SA most of them see is this.”
@MinkStew said:
“What in hot pants hell is going on here?”
@Apple User677832997 said:
“Guys, his wife is walking with him like that.”
@Florentiä Zwane ⚜️ said:
“His owning it in those tight pants, shooo.”
@LolliFishyL said:
“It's the absolute confidence for me.”
In related news, Briefly News reported that TikTok user @liyaabona was trending on social media after she uploaded a video of her as a "farmer".
The lady danced to the song Ek Bly' n Boer by JAN JAN JAN and has been trending for her impressive acting skills. In the post, she is seen dancing with different props depicting the typical behaviour of a farmer.
