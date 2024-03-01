A South African lady unveiled what she received from her partner, and peeps were in awe

The young stunner revealed that she blocked her Zulu man on all social media platforms, but he managed to win back her heart with his grand gesture

The online community rushed to the lady's comments as they expressed their opinions on the man's thoughtful action

A young woman took the internet by storm after she unveiled her partner's grand gesture, which left many ladies envious.

A South African lady showed off her partner's thoughtful gits on TikTok. Image:@izxsh

Woman shows off her gift from her bae

In the footage shared by @izxsh, the young lady revealed that she blocked her Zulu partner from all social media platforms because he had upset her. The young hun unveiled her multiple gifts from her bae, which she received and it came along with a note that read as follows:

"Ublock me Phela Hawu."

The clip left many people in awe as it gathered over 201 views, thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the woman's video

Social media users flocked to the young lady's comment section as they gushed over her man's grand gesture, while others advocated for the gentleman to be unblocked.

Nompumelelo said:

"I would unblock immediately."

Thandolwethu wrote:

"It’s the “Hawu” for me."

Nelisiwe Sithole poked at the clip, saying:

"Mina I know that handwriting hawu."

Oh, scar beauty added:

"He’s for keeps aw."

User8172702070505 said:

"Unblock him phela hawu."

