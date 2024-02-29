A woman took to social media to showcase how she pranked her grandmother while she was asleep

In the TikTok video, the young lady stormed into her gogo's room, stating to her that they were calling her

She handed the TV remote to the granny, pretending as though it was a cell phone, and SA reacted to the clip with laughter

A recent TikTok video has left Mzansi in stitches after a woman played a hilarious prank on her gogo, leading to an unexpected reaction.

Gogo gets pranked by her grandchild

A video posted by @lindyee4 on TikTok shows an elderly woman lying in bed peacefully until her granddaughter pops in with a remote, which startled the old lady. The grandchild handed the remote over to the woman as though it were a phone. She told her grandmother that someone was calling her. The lady placed the remote to her ear and started talking; however, she could not hear anyone on the line. She took the remote and looked at it and saw it was not a phone but a remote instead.

People were left in laughter over the gogo reaction, and the clip gathered over 1.6 million views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Peeps laugh at the granny

The woman's content amused the online community as they flooded her comments with laughter while others poked fun at the elderly woman.

Stanley said:

"She thought the angel of death had arrived."

Lebohang Matlaletsa wrote:

"My mom always wakes up like this kante these people have trauma or what."

Tebogo9110 added:

"She thought her time has come."

Nzimeni Mphephu asked:

"Okay guys, one question...why do moms always wake up like this?"

Athena was in stitches:

"I almost choked on my saliva."

AK commented:

"Bathong, I watched it 100 times.... whoever else watched it over and over, gather here !! Classic."

