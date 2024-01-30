A woman decided to pull a liquor joke on her mother, who gave an unexpected response

In the video, the stunner is in the shop with her mum paying for groceries; however, she goes along and places a Savanna drink on the till

The online users reacted to the prank with laughter, while others were surprised by the way the mother responded

Being raised in an African household, one should know that alcohol is a no-go-zone, and this young lady demonstrated just that to her viewers after she decided to prank her mother by buying alcohol.

A South African girl pranks her African mother by buying alcohol in a TikTok video. Image: @thabanyaba

Young woman pranks mom with alcohol

The hilarious video posted by @thabanyaba on TikTok has gathered over 500.6 K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

In the clip, the young woman is seen in a shop, and it appears she is grocery shopping with her mom. Amid that, she pranks her mum by grabbing a Savanna drink and placing it on the till. @thabanyaba's mom was startled and looked at her daughter in horror, and after her mom gave her the African mother look, she immediately changed her tune and confessed it was a prank.

Taking to TikTock, she captioned her post saying:

"I am finish! If looks could kill"

Watch the video below:

Online users enjoyed the prank

Many people were amused by the woman's prank on her mother as they flocked to her comment section in laughter.

Wind_voel said:

"Now that's a real mzali not aba who won't see nothing wrong in that coz they wanna be cool."

Jeff wrote:

"Had her stepping back and shook."

Gugulethumntambo7 added:

"That look can burn right through your soul."

Onlyhloni

"She didn’t say a single word, not even a fake smile. She was talking with her EYES and you understood her."

Suzzet

"That look says it all...I dare you, child."

Manxie simply said:

"Your mom is a powerhouse."

Xhosa Woman's hilarious Eno prank on TikTok sends mother into panic

Briefly News previously reported on a woman nearly making a cold day colder for her mother when she did the Eno prank. The Xhosa woman's antics worried her mother about her daughter, but she couldn't continue and burst into laughter before the mother reacted with great concern and fear.

@siphumeze220's video shows her doing the Eno prank during family time while everyone sits in front of the heater, trying to warm themselves up. @siphumeze220 pointed out in her caption that her mother was furious afterwards.

