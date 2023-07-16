A young woman pranked her mother by acting like she was experiencing a seizure when it was just the Eno Prank

After the woman pranked her mom, she said that the prank did not please her mother, not one bit

Netizens were divided; some thought the woman had gone too far just for laughs. A psychologist said that pranks cause trauma

A young woman's prank almost backfired as her mother was not happy that she did it.

A woman nearly made a cold day colder for her mother when she did the Eno prank.

The Xhosa woman's antics worried her mother about her daughter, but she couldn't continue with it and burst into laughter before the mother reacted with great concern and fear.

Woman pulls Eno Prank on unsuspecting mother

@siphumeze220's video shows her doing the Eno prank during family time while everyone sits in front of the heater trying to warm themselves up.

@siphumeze220 pointed out in her caption that her mother was furious afterwards.

The Eno prank has people putting Eno in their mouths and pretending to have a seizure. Though it may provide a laugh for the prankster, it may not be the case for the victim.

According to Psychology Today, pulling a prank on someone can trigger trauma and are a form of emotional abuse. They can also create a feeling of fear and negatively impact the family dynamics.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi divided over the prank, some found it funny, and others found it cruel

The woman's antics received mixed reactions from netizens.

Some found the joke hilarious, while others could not see the humour in it.

Mamzimakazi warned the prankster that these pranks would seriously harm the elders.

"Nizobulala abantu abadala. Cha udlala kabi."

LeboDM would not try them.

"I wouldn't try this prank on my mom because she is sensitive. She might die instantly."

Gontsephalatsi asked why she played roughly.

"Mara kganthe why le dlala rof?"

Mandilakheunathix would try this on her mother-in-law.

"She once pulled a prank like this on us years back ebusuku and she played dead."

Thucy is thinking about doing it.

"What do you eat? I want to prank my grandmother."

Gogo, pranked by granddaughter, unleashes colourful words

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a young woman pranked her grandmother with the Eno prank.

The woman pretended to be having a seizure, and her grandmother rushed to her aid, forgetting that she has back pains.

When she realized this was a prank, the old lady let loose a few unpleasant words.

