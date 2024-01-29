A stunner took to social media where she unveiled how she puts her baby niece to sleep

In the clip, the girl is seen running around in circles while pushing the stroller

People were amused by her antics as they flooded her comments section with laughter

Gen Z are not one to be left with kids alone, and this young lady proved just that. In a hilarious TikTok video, one woman had internet users laughing after showcasing how she puts her little niece to sleep.

A genius aunty developed an intelligent way to put her baby niece to sleep in a TikTok video. Image: Evgeniia Siiankovskaia/ Getty Image @thee.ramps/TikTok

Source: UGC

Woman pushes stroller around in circles

In a clip posted by @thee.ramps on the video platform, the girl is seen pushing the stroller around in circles while running at a fast pace to try to get the baby to sleep. She captioned her video saying:

"Needed her to sleep, and she loves car rides so we had to improvise."

The video has gathered over 126K views, thousands of likes and many comments, leaving people laughing.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the young woman's video

Online users were amused by her antics, while others praised her for being a thoughtful aunty.

Boity motaung gushed over the clip, saying:

"These bundles of joy have the best parents EVER, SHEM."

T I T, I shared her experience with her niece, adding:

"My niece was like that, we had to drive around town so that she could sleep."

Buyi wrote:

"I have to do this up and down the street so my mother's bundle of joy can sleep."

User5330790084180 said:

"Yes wena girl."

mel_tete commented:

"Bathong."

MissNeezyM

"Worked like a charm with my daughter until she got smarter."

@_Yanda was concerned about the baby, adding:

"Doesn't the child get dizzy?"

Cute and stylish couple push baby in stroller

Briefly News previously reported on a cute and stylish couple pushing their baby in a stroller while wearing matching outfits. The video received an overwhelmingly positive reaction and left Mzansi peeps in their feels.

Some men also couldn't get enough of king__gorge's shoes he wore in the clip, but most women were jealous of the Instagram post, wishing that they could have a relationship like the happy couple's.

