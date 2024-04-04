A young Mzansi woman in China took to social media to showcase a grocery store in China with live fish

The TikTok video caused a huge stir online and gained many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens were shocked to see the live species in the shop as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A young woman astonished many people on TikTok with her video, which is making rounds on the internet.

A young lady took to TikTok to unveil different types of live fish in a grocery store in China. Image:@mandy_a_n

Source: TikTok

A woman shows off a grocery store in China

The footage shared by @mandy_a_n on TikTok has captured the attention of many people online. The young lady unveiled a grocery store in China where they sold different types of live fish that were placed in a tank.

@mandy_a_n's video generated over 543K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within one day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to woman's clip

The video of the young lady shocked netizens as they rushed to the comments section with questions while others advised the woman on what she could eat.

Makgomo suggested:

"Eat noddles until you get home."

Pl3asure shared:

"Yohhh, I’ll die of starvation that side cause no way I’m eating those."

charity_1530 cracked a joke, saying:

"Imagine if you want a crab it will be busy dancing in the plastic."

Sana was amused by the video, adding:

"I swear Tik Tok is the therapist we all need. I forgot I was crying."

Philisiwentuli1 said:

"I think I’ll be a vegan cause I have trust issues."

Avela_r commented:

"Haibo."

