Living abroad can be challenging in terms of adapting to the lifestyle of that particular country you may find yourself in. This may have been the case for this woman who returned to her home country to stock up on items.

Woman fills her suitcase with SA products

A TikTok video posted by @cneezle_c, currently living in Korea, revealed in her clip that she returned to South Africa to stoke up a few items she may need. In the video, the lovely lady shows her suricates neatly wrapped with sellotape. As the video progressed, the stunner unveiled everything she bought to take with her on her way to Korea. The woman purchased aromat, rooibos tea, Nivea products, mayonnaise, tomato sauce, etc.

Online users reacts to the woman's video

The stunner's clip is a testament that things overseas may be expensive, and it is not always easy for people to afford them, while others in the comments gushed about going home to their country of birth and doing the same thing as the woman did.

Nikki Nkosi said:

"Hai hai ntombi you bought the whole store shame."

Your_mom's_girlfriend wrote:

"Bathung I can’t wait to go home and do this."

Vee.malz poked fun at herself, saying:

"OMG, girl, this was me last week, and everyone at home couldn’t understand when i did my grocery shopping."

To which the woman responded, saying

"You did good you the only one that understand the situation we living in."

Katekani|UGC said:

"Going home in march. I will not play."

