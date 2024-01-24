A young woman posted a TikTok video of her showing her white friend how to do the dishes while at her home

The video shows her and her mother explaining and correcting her friend on how to dry the dishes at her home

Mzansi was amused but also confused, with some not understanding how she doesn't understand how to do the simple chore

The young lady posted the video giving her friend instructions on how to wash the dishes. Source: TikTok/@kopii.n Getty Images/Lucy Lambriex

Many people are raised doing household chores, whether sweeping, cutting the lawn, or cleaning up their rooms, but almost everyone knows how to wash the dishes.

A young woman posted a TikTok video explaining to her friend how to wash the dishes.

Confused and clueless

The TikTok video, which has amassed over 50,000 views, shows her and their mother showing her friend how to dry the dishes properly. Even though the friend seems confident, water drips everywhere, and her drying cloth is completely soaked.

A messy job

Mzansi came through in the comment sections amused by the video, while many were posting hilarious comments to the situation others were confused as to how someone doesn't know the in's-and-out's of this simple task.

Dudu was in shock:

"Learning how to wash dishes in 2024 is crazy"

Ntokozo was smiling:

"And she is so happy to learn Bathong "

Leko thought something went wrong:

" that's wild. Tell me she dropped something, please "

Naomi had some notes:

"Why is she moving away from the sink while the water is dripping?"

Nippy wrote:

"I wish I was as clueless "

Nthabie appreciated the effort:

"She's so adorable, though❤️"

Ficklehair commented on the fun:

"This is the funniest thing I’ve seen."

Sedii said:

"This is cute "

