A woman from Tshwane had her man over and her mother put him to good use by making him help around the house

The fellow thought he was going to score some chill time with his love but found himself busy with the laundry

Netizens were impressed that the mother allowed the guy in the house, let alone have him assist them

A young man found himself hanging clothes thanks to his girl's mother. Image: @vongizzlemynizzle

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria babe's mlungu boyfriend thought he would chill with bae but her mom gave him chores instead. The young champ did not seem particularly pleased in the hilarious video his stunning bae posted of him doing housework.

Woman's mother makes bae do chores

@vongizzlemynizzle posted her hilarious TikTok video of her man doing the work he was not expecting to do when he came over. The clip shows the gent washing clothes and hanging them on the washing line.

He has a face that tells us that he is not exactly happy that he has to do housework. He thought he would do nothing but spend time with his girlfriend and she seemed to enjoy seeing her man being productive around the house. Her caption tells all:

“When he comes over to relax, my mom makes him do chores.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens have fun watching the video

Netizens had different reactions to the video.

MaZondi Nondaba was surprised:

“The fact that he is publicly known and comes over...”

Never cursed remarked:

“I love your mom.”

MustangMela added:

“I’m rocking with Mark because Mark is rocking with us.”

RaevenS also had a similar experience.

“I feel you. Mom also makes my boyfriend do things when he’s around.”

Samantha said:

“He’s looking at you like, ‘Help me’.”

Cebo laughed:

“Oh, your mom said, ‘Plus one to the duty roster’.”

SS2.0 knows them.

“I see y'all around all the time. Y’all are cute.”

Mwewa cracked up.

“Oh, how the tables have turned...”

Thando Nzuza wrote:

“Mama’s got zero chill.”

Refilwe Jailey Anita exclaimed:

“Very soon, they will compare you to him and ask why you can’t be more like him.”

Motja chipped in:

“Her ancestors are proud.”

Man makes a comic video of avoiding house chores

Source: Briefly News