One woman stirred the pot on social media with a vlog of her duties which include lots of housework

The lady showcased that she was married and taking care of a child while going about her day in the TikTok video

The woman received a lot of interesting comments as people shared their opinions about her life choices.

Many people found it fascinating to see a 20-year-old mother and wife. The young lady posted a video giving people a sneak peek into her daily routine.

A TikTok video of a 20-year-old wife and mother had Mzansi peeps commenting on her life. Image: @nenani01

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the happy wife garnered over 1000 likes, and many people flooded the comments section to share their thoughts.

Wife on mommy and household duty in a TikTok video gets lots of attention

@nenani01 posted a video with a caption stating that she is happily married at 20 years old. The video showed her doing household chores with a baby on her back, attracting interesting comments. Watch the video below:

South Africans debate women being married at a young age

Many people enjoy hearing details about others' personal lives. This video was interesting as it got the woman some unsolicited advice from strangers on the internet. Some peeps expressed hopes that the lady is well-educated, while others defended her against negative comments.

Mrs N Matsetela ranted:

"Of course you are happily married at 20 years old, talk to us when you are 40,with 20yr marriage under your belt. then I will respect. lenyalo hase papadi.[marriage is not game]"

Chef Siphokazi asked:

"Whats happy about cleaning? We do that too at home."

Rendani Rea Ngwenya, the creator, replied:

"@Chef Siphokazi I don’t expect you to understand vele, angithi baby daddy left‍♀️. Sit this one out and at least leave those who relate have a say."

Bontle commented:

"At least tell me you are a graduate also or still studying something you can’t base your whole life in marriage."

Rendani Rea Ngwenya, the creator, assured the commenter:

"I am well educated but this post isn’t about that but my marriage."

Ntaoleng.SM wrote:

"Don't forget your dreams, don't forget you and don't looe yourself. Congratulations hle Nana."

loulah bragged:

"Got married ke le 20, am 26 now with two cute boys. Just pray fo your union that's it."

thandekanxumalo88 advised:

"Beautiful house dear, but don't relax too much, put yourself as a priority and find a job, be educated for your future."

