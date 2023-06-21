One woman shared a video of how she managed to relocate to Korea without a hitch after securing a job

The professional teacher documented her long journey until she reached her new living space in the Asian country

Others who want to work overseas found it interesting to see what they could expect in the foreign country

A South African looking for a well-paying career moved continents away. The lady made an entertaining video of her flights to Korea.

Many people enjoyed the video, and it got over 1 500 likes. Online users also commented on the video and expressed their envy over her new-found employment.

Woman moves to Korea to start career as teacher

A TikToker @phushymajola, documented her move from South Africa to Korea. The lady captured everything, from her flight to her apartment. Watch the video below to see the process.

Teacher hopefuls admire a woman's journey to Korea

Online users love to see details of others' careers. This lady gave others hope that they could also succeed overseas. Many said that they were also in the process of relocating to Korea and that the video was a much-needed encouragement. Read their comments below:

Miss L said:

"I see myself in this. Congratulations sisi."

Auxy added:

"Congratulations. September it will be my turn."

jazzyvixen commented:

"I just started my documents process. I am so excited for you. Can't wait to land nami."

@thapsiie27 wrote:

"Girl you are living my dream."

MissAvela was inspired:

"Ohw marn you guys you keep me going in document process. Fly sis Fly."

Woman living overseas flexes, saving more money than what she earned in Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a teacher who went abroad to South Korea to teach English is trending on social media. The young lady known as @AndiswaOptimisticF on TikTokTok uploaded the post about her financial situation.

The video has been trending and has close to 90 000 views and over 7 000 likes.

The lady is seen dancing to music in her bed after calculating that she earned way more in South Korea than in her home country.

