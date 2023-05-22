This man took to TikTok with a video showing his R29730 monthly expenses breakdown

TikTok user @fransmotloung did this so he could see where his money was going and manage it better

People thanked the man for sharing his finances and gave him some tips to help him be smarter with his money

The cost of living is crippling. This man broke down his expenses to see why he only has R770 to live off for the whole month, and he was shocked to see where his money was going.

Mzansi is crying over the price of petrol, food, medicine, and everything! This man is trying to take his money matters a little more seriously in these pressing times.

TikTok video shows SA man’s R29730 monthly expenses breakdown

TikTok user @fransmotloung decided to write down his expenses so he could see where his money was going and so he could plan better in the coming months.

Our guy has a hefty credit card payment of R10400, among other debts, and it is crippling cash flow. However, he has some nice investments too, which he will be grateful for paying when the time comes to need them.

He shared this to motivate people to do the same so they, too, can manage their money better. Take a look at the breakdown video:

Mzansi comments on the man’s financial transparency

That credit card had people stressing. Most people said that once this man squashes his debt, he’ll be flush.

Read some of the comments:

Snimathenjwa said:

“Why don't you transfer your salary to a credit card, then use it to pay off your monthly expenses that way you are able to pay off other debts.”

premium_stock said:

“Credit card is your downfall.”

Mokgadi Musi said:

“I don’t know if you could ask the credit card for a month break and pay off your clothing account and close it. Then only buy clothes on laybye.”

toto_tweety said:

“Start with the smallest debt, it will give you the satisfaction that you’re winning and headed in the right direction… in this case, pay off the clothing account.”

Nomali Zuma said:

“But the fact that you have a budget no matter how tight it may be right now is a step in the right direction. You'll be fine uzobona.”

