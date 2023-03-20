One woman managed to pay off and close her Woolworths account that she had for 13 long years

While it was a sad moment for TikTok user @zikhanyemgase, it was also a moment of pride

Mzansi people shared their success stories, highlighting how good being debt free feels

Buying on credit is now always an option. One woman had a Woolworths account for 13 years and recently decided to cut it up.

Closing her Woolworths account after 13 years was a huge achievement that inspired many. Image: TikTok / @zikhanyemgase

Times are tough, and many people can only get through the month with the help of accounts and credit facilities. This woman felt it was time to regain control and end spending on credit.

TikTok video shows Mzansi woman cutting up her Woolworths account card

Woolworths is seen as a luxury shop to many, but this lady felt her time of buying there on credit had ended after 13 long years. TikTok user @zikhanyemgase shared a video of her cutting up her Woolies account card after closing it, and while it was a tough decision, it felt good.

Take a look:

Mzansi shares the accounts they have managed to pay and close

This video had people sharing their stories with pride. Credit can be helpful, but it can also get you into a lot of trouble, so this trend is something people want to see take off.

Read some of the inspiring comments:

@Sentle1980 said:

“Paid Truwoths R9 000 yesterday, and Foschini R120 00 Yes, R21 000 yesterday just to close them. I'm broke now but I'll be okay.”

@Terra_rsa said:

“Only keeping my clothing account for my credit score. Otherwise, I always keep it below R1 000. I'm proud of you.”

@Keikantseng05 said:

“I'm buying cash if I don't have, I don't have.”

@TreyiHeyi said:

“Good decision. I use only Truworths and Foschini, which are both interest free when you pay within six months.”

@Alina Mahlatsi said:

“Welcome to freedom. We welcome you.”

