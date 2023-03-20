A lady decided to take a humorous approach to the widely feared national shutdown, and SA loved it

TikTok user @cindyleeq asked people to keep an eye out for her tyre size among those the EFF had dumped

Mzansi had a good laugh at the woman, with many wondering why they hadn't thought of this

The national shutdown driven by the Economic Freedom Fighters has seen tyres spread over roads in Mzansi. One woman decided to see if she could make the most of this by asking people to drop her a pin if they saw a tyre that would fit her car lol.

EFF national shutdown had one woman wondering if she could find some tyres to fit her car, and Mzansi couldn't help but laugh. Image: Getty Images and TikTok / @cindyleeq

Source: Getty Images

While the national shutdown has riddled many with fear, anticipating a repeat of the 2021 looting, some have remained calm. This woman is one of those chill people.

TikTok video on national shutdown shows woman asking for tyres for her car

Times are tough, and tyres are expensive! So, TikTok user @cindyleeq decided to ask people to keep a look out among all the tyres the EFF have distributed for a tyre size that fits her car.

Take a look:

Mzansi have a lekker lag at the humorous take on the EFF's antics

It seems Mzansi citizens are feeling a lot safer with the police, army, security and neighbourhood presence and are able to laugh at a video like this. People thanked the woman for bringing a smile to their faces when many anticipate destruction.

Read some of the comments:

@Lindokuhle Dineo Dla said:

“Hau Cindy! this is hilarious.”

@lulu said:

“ yes girl...cease the opportunity!”

@J E S S I C A said:

“Guys ”

@Aisha-Lee said:

“ the nation shall stop to assist.”

@user7635619818247 said:

“Vriendin please let me know when you get the location.”

@Amyburgh said:

“I said the same thing on a group and people were swearing at me”

