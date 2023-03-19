Police in the North West have received intelligence that some people are already collecting debris to block roads during EFF's national shutdown

The police have vowed that they would act to prevent protestors from blocking roads and disrupting services during the shutdown

The Johannesburg High Court granted the DA's application to interdict violence and disruption during the planned country-wide protests

NORTH WEST - The EFF's national shutdown is fast approaching, and North West police claim that some people have begun gathering debris to block roads during the mass protest.

North West police claim people have already started collecting debris to block roads during the EFF's national shutdown.

This is even though the Johannesburg High Court interdicted the Economic Freedom Fighters and its members, employees and supporters from shutting down schools, trade and public roads.

North West Deputy Police Commissioner General Patrick Asaneng said that police in the province would ensure that roads aren't barricaded and services aren't disrupted during the protest, SABC News reported.

DA secures interdict of violence during EFF national shutdown

The interdict, a result of an urgent application from the Democratic Alliance (DA), was granted by Judge Leicester Adams on Saturday, 18 March.

The country's official opposition party also wanted the entire shutdown declared unlawful, but the court dismissed that aspect of the case, EWN reported.

This means that the EFF's constitutional right to protest has been protected, but the political party and its supporter cannot engage in any violent or disruptive activities during the shutdown.

The Red Berets and its supporters plan to take to the streets on Monday, 20 March, to call for the resignation of president Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to loadshedding.

South Africans are divided by the EFF national shutdown

Below are some comments:

Elvis Charls cautioned:

"People will be arrested because the court order which was issued says not to block the roads."

Lindo Khoza claimed:

"Not only in the North West, I think it's happening in the entire country!"

Xola Mpoza Vuma asked:

"What do you expect? Shut down means blocking roads."

Kerry-lee Whitfield questioned:

Can't they protest and prove there point without damaging roads?By all means protest but they don't need to stop people from going to and from where they need to be!"

Mvula Khesa declared:

"No one can stop us let's meet on the street."

