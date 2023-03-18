The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) has warned the University of Pretoria to close its doors

The stern cautionary message comes ahead of the Red Berets’ nationwide shutdown on Monday, 20 March

Citizens have expressed annoyance over the EFFSC’s remarks, with many saying the protest was meant to be peaceful

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) issued a stern warning to the University of Pretoria students.

The EFFSC called for the closure of the University of Pretoria's campuses. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

The Red Berets warned it would shut down all campuses ahead of the party’s planned national shutdown. Entrances and parts of Tshwane will be closed on Monday, 20 March.

The university’sparty’s EFFSC said employees and students would not be allowed on the premises. In case of emergencies, students will be transported by university transport, escorted by a student representative council member, an EFFSC official and a SAPS vehicle, TimesLIVE reported.

EFFSC also warned that anything threatening the party’s goal of shutting down the country would be “handled decisively”. However, the university said its academic programme would continue as normal.

Mzansi annoyed by EFFSC’s threat

@AlexvandeHeever said:

“They have now made the threats public. This exposes the EFF and the individuals concerned to civil and criminal liability.”

@Phindoms1 commented:

“Then they'll claim to be peaceful.”

@dramadelinquent posted:

“They don’t have the legal right to do this, but when the police get involved, they’ll cry that the police were targeting them.”

@lmm537 wrote:

“The EFF portrays their protest as a peaceful protest, then proceeds to "warn" institutions that they will be shut down. This is the language of a bully, who intimidates others to do what they say. EFF has a right to peaceful protest, UP has a right to stay open if they want to.”

@paulocpt1 added:

“This is not a protest or a shutdown - it’s a declaration of war by the EFF against the state and all peace-loving citizens of SA who just want to continue with their lives.”

KZN universities vow to support EFF’s shutdown

Meanwhile, Student Representative Council (SRC) leaders at two KwaZulu-Natal universities have vowed their support to the EFF’s protest. Students have also been urged to participate in the shutdown.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal EFF Student Command-led council said it would close the institute’s five campuses. Durban University of Technology council also said it would participate in the protest, according to IOL.

Briefly News also reported that EFF leader Julius Malema claims the national shutdown will be peaceful.

The protest planned for Monday, 20 March, calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, deal with loadshedding and tackle crime in the country. Despite concerns suggesting the shutdown will be violent, Malema said EFF members will engage in a peaceful protest.

The EFF leader called for police to arrest those who engage in criminal activities during the shutdown.

