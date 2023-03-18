Monday, 20 March, will be a normal working day for members of the Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco)

Putco discussed the shutdown during a meeting with Transport Minister Lydia Sindisiwe Chikunga and other officials

While some are outraged by the move, saying drivers would be endangered others say the protest will be peaceful

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Utility Transport Corporation’s (Putco) bus services will be fully operational on Monday, 20 March.

Putco's bus services will not halt their operations during the EFF's national shutdown. Image: Darren Stewart & Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the corporation overturned its earlier decision to halt services due to the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned national shutdown. The move follows a meeting with Transport Minister Lydia Sindisiwe Chikunga, the Southern Africa Bus Operators’ Association and other officials.

The corporation’s Spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said Putco plans to treat Monday as a normal working day. According to SowetanLIVE, Putco and other bus companies were assured ample security measures would be provided to ensure passenger safety.

Xulu said the government is confident that enough efforts have been put in place to maintain law and order during the protest. He said that Putco would also monitor the situation if services would have to be suspended.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa also said violence and lawlessness would not be tolerated during the nationwide shutdown. He added that law enforcement officials implemented security measures to ensure citizens not protesting are protected, EWN reported.

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to national shutdown

@enock39 said:

“They can operate, however, there are few people working on Monday ke long weekend. We all be joining the EFF.”

@NasonDlam commented:

“But the national shutdown organisers have said the protest will be peaceful. It's a normal day in the office nothing to fear or worry about.”

@cde_teddy wrote:

“It’s not a wise idea for them to operate.”

@jiyanad posted:

“The government failed to control the KZN riots what about a national wide demonstration?”

@GodfreyArogelan added:

“Putco should have learned its lesson by now, whenever there are protests, buses and trucks are the biggest losers.”

