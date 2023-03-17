Law enforcement officials met to discuss concerns around the national shutdown planned for Monday, 20 March

Minister of Police Bheki Cele warned that there would not be a repeat of the unrest and looting from 2021

Taking to social media, many South Africans have pledged their support to the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) protest

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele called for law enforcement officials to ensure the national shutdown is not a repeat of the 2021 July unrest.

Police Minister Bheki Cele issued a stern warning against criminality during the national shutdown. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Addressing police and other officials, Cele sent a stern warning to those participating in the shutdown. He joined in an inspection of the measures in place to monitor the protest.

The minister urged law enforcement officials to ensure there are no roadblocks, looting and forced closures of business premises. According to SABC News, police vehicles will also be on standby to ensure criminals are arrested.

Cele said although the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has the right to protest, the government does not support the party’s threats of widespread disruptions. The protest planned by the EFF will take place on Monday, 20 March.

The party calls for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the end of loadshedding, EWN reported.

Mzansi weighs in on EFF’s national shutdown

@Amo__833 said:

“EFF is too powerful. The government and the west were found shaking.”

@kathy_kbn commented:

“Let Africans unite vele that's the only way we can see a change in the streets of the Motherland.”

DA files urgent application to interdict EFF’s national shutdown, wants court to declare mass action unlawful

Briefly News also reported that in a last-ditch attempt to halt the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national shutdown, the Democratic Alliance ran to the Johannesburg High Court for an urgent interdict on Friday, 17 March.

The main opposition party want the high court to declare the mass protest set to occur on Monday, 20, March unlawful. The party also wants the EFF interdicted from closing schools, businesses and roads, EWN reported.

The South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) is also seeking to prevent protesting EFF members from unlawfully interfering with, harassing and assaulting members of the public.

Source: Briefly News