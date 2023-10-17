The SAPS is warning the public to be vigilant of fake news claiming to be an update on the recent police trainee intake

10 000 South Africans will be taken in as trainees in 2024 to complement the growing population in South Africa

Applicants are urged to directly contact recruitment offices regarding any queries they may have about the recruitment process

SOUTH AFRICA - The South African Police Service has issued a warning to the public about a fake statement making the rounds on social media claiming to be from the police.

The SAPS has warned the public to be mindful of a fake social media statement about the recruitment process purporting to be from police. Image: Getty Images

The statement says that applicants' psychometric tests have started being conducted following this year's police trainee intake applications.

SAPS issues warning on bogus post

A message to potential fraud victims was shared by the South African Police Service in a Facebook post:

Mzansi has their say on SAPS recruitment scam

Chriis Nkawane warned:

"There are even spelling errors showing that it is not authentic. As society we need to pay attention to detail before clicking any links no matter how desperate you are for that job."

Pieter Rudolph commented:

"This is great, thanks for the warning."

Aubrey Maluleke asked:

"What are you doing about it?"

Tebogo Tee Mokoka lambasted:

"That rotten English should be the first red flag!"

SAPS recruits 10 000 new police trainees

SAPS embarked on a nationwide recruitment drive for 2024. National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says the intake is necessary to meet the demands of the growing population.

Masemola made the announcement during a police career expo in East London in August. Masemola also emphasised the importance of having a well-equipped police force with advanced technology and well-trained members.

Metro recruits 200 000 new law enforcement trainees

As previously reported by Briefly News, Metro Police took on 200 new trainees to ensure public safety, enforce traffic laws and ensure compliance with municipal bylaws for their designated jurisdictions.

The intensive training, which will run from 1 December 2023 until 31 May 2025, will equip metros with the required number of personnel to uphold the law safeguard the city's residents and visitors.

