The South African Police Service (SAPS) plans to recruit 10 000 new members for training next year

The aim is to restore the number of police members to 2010 levels and meet the growing population demands

The recruitment of police trainees is expected to provide a morale boost and enhance the overall efficiency of the police force

SAPS has embarked on its 2024/2025 #PoliceTrainees recruitment process in which an additional 10 000 youth.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has announced its plans to recruit 10 000 new members for training next year.

SAPS embarks on recruitment drive for 10 000 police trainees

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola made this announcement during the police's career expo in East London.

This recruitment drive aims to increase the police force's member count to reach the levels it had in 2010, which was around 200 000 members, reported SABCNews.

This increase in personnel is necessary to meet the demands of the growing population and provide the required services effectively.

"The South African Police Service (SAPS) has embarked on its 2024/2025 police trainees recruitment process in which an additional 10 000 youth between the ages of 18 and 35 will be trained to serve as men and women in blue."

SAPS aims to strengthen the police with new police trainee recruits

Currently, there are approximately 150,000 police members in the country. To address the need for more personnel, there are also 10,000 prospective police members undergoing training. Masemola emphasised the importance of having a well-equipped police force with advanced technology and adequately trained members.

The additional recruits are expected to boost morale and strengthen the existing police force, ensuring a more effective response to various situations and demands from the public.

South Africans discuss the recruitment drive by SAPS

Taskar Marketing suggested:

"They must increase the age limit to 35 years."

Ngoako Edward Peta commented:

"I hope this has nothing to do with the fact that next year is election time."

Kathleen Selaelo wrote:

"I just hope we manage the test this time before age deals with us, but as long as we write the psych test with a pencil I don't think so."

John Robert Cox mentioned:

"Let's hope the selection process is both professional and thorough and they are trained by people who know what they are doing."

Nairobi Sabata stated:

"No stufuza please. How can a 180kg can catch a tsotsi please we are a laughing stock in other countries we want olamba lidlile please."

SkhandaMeva InjaYethafa added:

"ANC youth league members will be hired."

