The South African Revenue Service is making moves to ensure that every South African citizen meets their tax obligations

Sars is on a hiring drive to require highly skilled professionals whose sole job will be to target South Africans working abroad

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter will unpack the international collaborations that go hand-in-hand with collecting taxes overseas

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) wants to collect as much money from taxpayers as possible and has created six new positions in the organisation to make it happen.

The new dream team has been earmarked to target South Africans working abroad after Sars decided to implement changes to ensure tax compliance for ex-pats.

Sars creates 6 new positions to focus on international tax and audits

The revenue collection service is on the lookout for highly skilled people who can fill the following roles:

Ops Specialist: Audit (x2)

Specialist: Audit (International Tax) (x2)

Ops Specialist: Audit (International Tax)

Manager: Audit (Transfer Pricing and International Tax)

According to Tax Consulting SA, the roles show that Sars is willing to expand its team to ensure that citizens working overseas are tax compliant and contribute to the country, Business Tech reported.

Though it isn't clear how the revenue collection service plans to get taxes out of ex-pats, Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter will unpack the international collaborations that will come with enforcing taxpayers' obligations.

Kieswetter will unpack the ins and outs on the next instalment of PSG's Think Big webinar, IOL reported.

South Africans divided by Sars' plan to hire staff to collect ex-pat taxes

Some people are cheering Sars on while others question why anyone would want to work for a "corrupt" organisation.

Here are some comments:

Pauline Hare suggested:

"Send in the heavyweights to kick in their doors. Attach their possessions."

Mike Haywood Woodhouse stated:

"We don't care about mafia strongmen collecting funds for the ANC to steal."

Sibusiso Fawuli added:

"This guy is a nightmare to tax dodgers."

Christian Winterbach claimed"

"Anyone with any morals and values whatsoever wouldn't work for such a corrupt institution. Besides, skilled people are leaving the country."

