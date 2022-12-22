The South African Revenue Services has seized R3 million worth of shoes and sandals that are allegedly counterfeit

The bust happened Lebombo border post that South Africa shares with Mozambique

In true Mzansi fashion, citizens were quick to joke about the seizure claiming it won't stop people from buying fake brands

MPUMALANGA - The South African Revenue Services made a huge bust over the weekend and seized allegedly counterfeit sneakers and sandals worth approximately R3 million at the Mozambican border.

Sars confiscates R3 million worth of allegedly counterfeit shoes. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

While the seizure was significant, some South African were more focused on getting their hand on the confiscated goods, while others suggested that Sars head to Small Street, Johannesburg, to find more fake goods.

Here's what citizens had to say:

Bhekumuzi Kelvin joked:

"Can I have two pairs please?"

Tumelo Mnisi commented:

"Oksalayo, they must be sold somewhere."

Omphi Sibongiseni OS asked:

"Give me palladium, please."

Theodora Hajra Khumalo said:

"I used to get jealous seeing people wearing branded shoes, kanti all along they were wearing counterfeits."

@Faradh_Singh claimed:

"The only way I'd wear counterfeit shoes is, if I had counterfeit feet!"

@stoffel_bk added:

"I hope it's not Marabastad. Phela my son wants soccer boots."

@lmm537 suggested:

"R3m only? Can SARS go to Small street, china mall and stop playing?"

@22974504mol stated:

"Just go to Small Street. They will find counterfeit wear worth R550m. But they won't."

Customs officers and detector dog unit found 5 237 pairs of shows

Sars revealed that the customs detector dog unit (DDU) searched two trailers entering South Africa at the Lebombo border post the nation share with Mozambique, TimesLIVE reported.

The DDU found 5 237 pairs of shoes and sandals from a variety of brands that are suspected to be counterfeit. The confiscated goods were handed over to the South African customs state warehouse, which will engage with the brand to determine authenticity.

Edward Kieswetter, the commissioner for Sars, commended the customs officers and DDU for searching the trailers and preventing illicit and counterfeit products from entering South Africa, SowetanLIVE reported.

Source: Briefly News