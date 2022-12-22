South Africans are fed up with the level of crime in Mzansi after two engineers were robbed and held hostage in KZN

The engineers were on their way to fixing water infrastructure when armed criminals assaulted them

Citizens are tired of hearing stories about people who offer public services falling victim to opportunistic criminals

KWAZULU-NATAL - Two engineering consultants endured a harrowing ordeal after the pair were robbed and held hostage while trying to fix water infrastructure in the uMkhanyakude District, KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africans are frustrated by the level of crime in the nation, especially since essential personnel have become targets of opportunistic criminals.

Here is what citizens are saying:

@MangenaMphisane complained:

"Sabotage is serious in all departments that deliver service to people on the ground."

@reterblanche questioned:

"Leaked info? The saboteurs knew & planned this. Where was intelligence or SIU? Sleeping? Shameful!"

@sha5hone commented:

"To do something like this to someone that is there to help, you have to be an individual that is so totally worthless."

@ALETTAHA added:

"Unacceptable that people that are sent to help, are treated this way."

@Lesetja_mnisi claimed:

"Our country is like a ten-headed dragon, with each head eating away the body."

@Mmakgomara asked:

"Kante what’s happening in this country? Bheki Cele must be whipped."

@Msesegp2 said:

"That's bad Crime in KZN and SA is scary. Hope the guys are not injured."

@IrshaadMoola asked:

"What is wrong with KZN."

The two engineers were targeted while on duty in the community

The incident occurred on Thursday, 15 December, when the two engineers from Ziyanda Consulting were assaulted by gunmen while assessing a water storage tank and pump station, TimesLIVE reported.

The spokesperson for Mhlathuze Water, Siyabonga Maphumulo, said that the victims were hijacked and taken to a nearby forest where they were held captive for almost six hours.

According to IOL, The gunmen robbed the victims of their bank cards and laptops, including other personal belongings. Maphumulo said the engineers were not physically harmed and managed to escape and report the robbery.

Copper thieves endanger 24 patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath, SA says criminals are “heartless”

In another story, Briefly News reported that Copper cable thieves risked the lives of 24 patients at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after stealing essential piping on Monday, 19 December.

The 10-metre copper pipe supplies oxygen to sections of the main intensive care unit (ICU), leaving patients with lower-than-normal levels. When clinicians noticed the drop in oxygen levels, they reported the matter to the department of infrastructure development.

According to TimesLIVE, the report led to the discovery that the pipe had been tampered with. Diepkloof police are investigating a case.

