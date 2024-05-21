CCTV footage caught a couple of thieves rumbling through a fridge and stealing what they found inside

One of the victims of the crime shared that the robbers took all the food that the commune residents had stored for the month

Some social media users shared similar experiences, while others sympathised with what the residents went through

A thief and his accomplice stole food from a fridge at a commune in Bloemfontein. Images: @afika_lulo2

Two thieves made themselves too cosy at a commune and stole food from a fridge.

Fortunately for the residents, they caught the crime on camera, and TikTok user Afika Mbengo uploaded a clip of the unfortunate situation to their account (@afika_lulo2), which received thousands of views.

In the video, the first thief enters the room, scans the place, and heads to the double-doored fridge to nab the food. While the first thief looks at what he can get his hands on, the second thief enters, does the same, and walks out. Thief Number One still rumbles through the food parcels and leaves seconds later.

Stating in the caption, "They emptied us out," an upset Afika also said in the video:

"POV: You live in Brandwag, Bloemfontein and thieves clean your commune out. Now you don't have food for the entire month."

Watch the video of the hungry thieves in the video below:

Netizens respond to video of hungry thieves

Afika's post received many comments of curiosity and shock.

When @maleka_tshidiso asked if the bandits only stole food, Afika replied:

"They wiped us clean. There's a freezer as well. They took everything in it."

@maleka_tshidiso posted another message to Afika:

"In the commune where I stay, they broke the lock but didn't get inside. Hey, every day we're fearing for our lives."

@hendrik_divine shared a similar situation they experienced:

"They did the same to us last month and even stole all my clothes off the washing line. They came back, broke my housemate's window, and took stuff."

@youvefound_oyama shared in the comment section:

"Bloem is a movie lately."

Woman chases phone-stealing thief

In a separate story, Briefly News reported about CCTV footage showing a woman losing her phone to a thief.

Two ladies in a video by @shaykrumples were getting a beverage from Seattle Coffee when one of their phones was stolen. In the video, the victim and her friend were at the till when someone came up from behind and snatched the phone from her ear.

Internet users told the woman to treasure her friend who chased the thief.

