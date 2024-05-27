“This Was Therapeutic”: Ambitious Couple Drives to Look at House They Can’t Afford
- A woman shared a video of herself and her boyfriend taking a drive to view a house they could not afford
- The woman called herself and her partner delusional (delulu) but assured social media users that they were also ambitious
- Viewers of the video called their so-called delusion manifestation while also sharing their successful stories
A woman and her boyfriend did not let their finances stop them from viewing a house outside their budget.
Taking to TikTok, Phuty Tumelo, who uses the handle @phuty_tumelo, shared a video of herself and her boyfriend (who does not show his face on the young lady's account) driving in their car. The 20-second clip boasts views of the road ahead and houses in the distance.
Sharing what they were doing, Phuty writes in her video:
"Us, a broke couple, driving to view our dream house which we can't yet afford. One thing about me and my guy, we are so ambitious, but this was therapeutic."
Phuty also laughed in her caption:
"We are so delulu, I know."
Social media users react to couple's ambition
Online community members showed their support for the couple's future goals.
@zinhle_perfect shared their story with Phuty:
"We started looking at townhouses even though we had a budget for an apartment. We now bought a townhouse worth double the initial apartment budget. You’ll have a different update soon."
@sifiso_sk assured the young lady:
"You're not delulu, you're manifesting!"
@amanda_umxhosa related to Phuty's video and said:
"Please, I get you. My partner and I stay on Property24 all day."
@kingtertainment shared in the comment section:
"It actually helps you focus! Keep doing it."
@emzoxsithole shared their inspirational story:
"My girl and I viewed an apartment as a joke because it was four times our rent. Guess who is moving to that apartment next month? It works."
Couple buys home and begs internet for renovation money
In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a young homeowner and her partner who took to TikTok to seek financial support for extensive home renovations.
Despite keeping to a strict budget, the pair managed to keep costs low by doing most of the handy work themselves. However, they have now asked strangers on TikTok for a little extra cash as they still need to renovate the downstairs toilet, garden, and outside of the house.
Source: Briefly News