A woman and her boyfriend took a trip to view a house that was not within their budget. Images: @phuty_tumelo

A woman and her boyfriend did not let their finances stop them from viewing a house outside their budget.

Taking to TikTok, Phuty Tumelo, who uses the handle @phuty_tumelo, shared a video of herself and her boyfriend (who does not show his face on the young lady's account) driving in their car. The 20-second clip boasts views of the road ahead and houses in the distance.

Sharing what they were doing, Phuty writes in her video:

"Us, a broke couple, driving to view our dream house which we can't yet afford. One thing about me and my guy, we are so ambitious, but this was therapeutic."

Phuty also laughed in her caption:

"We are so delulu, I know."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to couple's ambition

Online community members showed their support for the couple's future goals.

@zinhle_perfect shared their story with Phuty:

"We started looking at townhouses even though we had a budget for an apartment. We now bought a townhouse worth double the initial apartment budget. You’ll have a different update soon."

@sifiso_sk assured the young lady:

"You're not delulu, you're manifesting!"

@amanda_umxhosa related to Phuty's video and said:

"Please, I get you. My partner and I stay on Property24 all day."

@kingtertainment shared in the comment section:

"It actually helps you focus! Keep doing it."

@emzoxsithole shared their inspirational story:

"My girl and I viewed an apartment as a joke because it was four times our rent. Guess who is moving to that apartment next month? It works."

