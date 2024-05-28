A woman shared that thieves broke into her house through the window and stole her TV

While a TV may seem like the best thing to steal, the robbers did not take the woman's set of golf clubs

People in the comment section felt sorry for the woman and shared their unfortunate stories of theft

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman woke up to her TV stolen. Images: @marthanchimz

Source: TikTok

A woman shared with social media users that thieves broke into her home, stole her TV and locked her inside.

Taking to TikTok to post about the unfortunate situation she found herself in, the victim of the robbery, Martha Nchimz Matyola, uploaded a video to her account (@marthanchimz) showing netizens her bare wall.

According to Martha, she woke up at 2am to switch off the geyser, only to find her TV gone. She also stated that the thieves, who entered through the window, locked her inside the house. Fortunately, Martha was not home alone, as the video shows two other people sitting silently.

It seems the thieves were more for the TV and skipped over the golf clubs, which can cost thousands of rands.

Watch Martha's video below:

Netizens comment on theft

Hundreds of people took to the comment section to sympathise, share similar stories or laugh at the thieves' choice to take the TV instead of the golf clubs.

@bana_agapejoshua shared their traumatic experience:

"So sorry. This happened to me in 2021. I am still traumatised because I actually bumped into the thief as he was coming back inside the house to get more stuff."

@king_tattie was happy that nobody suffered injuries while also saying:

"I don't think they know how much golf clubs are worth."

@doosh716 wrote about a similar experience to Martha's:

"This exact thing happened to me some years back. They gained entrance through the window. We were more than seven at the time and no one knew when they came. We woke up and saw an empty wall."

@phillipwalu complained about robbers:

"These guys can make you not want anything expensive or valuable in your life so that you don't have to lose anything."

Bloemfontein thieves steal food from commune fridge

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that CCTV footage caught a couple of thieves rumbling through a fridge at a commune in Bloemfontein and stealing what they found inside.

In the TikTok video, the first thief enters the room, scans the place and heads to the double-doored fridge to nab the food. While the first thief looks at what he can get his hands on, the second thief enters, does the same, and walks out.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News