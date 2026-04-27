A brave Botswana woman recently escaped a dangerous confrontation with a large cobra while walking to work with her two dogs on 26 April 2026. The TikTok video captured the tense standoff.

The dogs kept track of the snake and its movements. Images: @charbear070

Source: TikTok

The scary incident occurred in a bushy area while Charlene was travelling her usual route to work. She suddenly spotted the venomous snake resting directly beside the narrow dirt walkway she needed to cross.

Her two loyal canine companions immediately noticed the reptile and attempted to protect their owner. The protective dogs moved to intervene before Charlene quickly stopped them from attacking the cobra.

Reactors left concerned

The TikToker remained calm while managing her pets during the highly stressful and dangerous moment. The cobra eventually slithered away after feeling intimidated by the presence of the large dogs.

Charlene safely sprinted past the area once the path was clear to reach her destination. Many social media users expressed deep concern about the safety of that specific walking route.

Locals in the comments sections asked for the exact location to avoid the bushy area. The footage serves as a reminder of the wildlife risks present in many rural regions.

See the encounter in the TikTok clip below:

Social media weighs in on the snake sighting

@susank99 commented:

“You see the power of prayer 🥺, did I not smile like a fool. 😌🤏”

@🌹... miss-THING ...🌹 wrote:

“So you mean to say that you pass there every time you go to work?🥺😳🥺”

@brownniedesire_ said:

“I was going to go back home.”

@_ntsako27 noted:

“God is always the answer. The moment you mentioned Jesus, it moved. 🙌🏼❤️🥺”

Source: Briefly News