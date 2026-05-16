A Pretoria mom set a strict R12 000 budget for her kids’ winter Woolies haul and took Mzansi along for every moment. Zanokuhle Dlamini shared the TikTok shopping trip on 14 May 2026. Fellow mummies online were left green with envy.

Pictures of Zanokuhle in the new Bafana Bafana jersey. Images: Zanokuhle Dlamini

Source: TikTok

She headed straight to one of Pretoria’s largest Woolworths stores, which spans two floors. The mission was simply to dress her kids for winter without going over budget. Seven full Woolies paper bags later, she had done exactly that.

Budget moms don’t play

Zanokuhle had a clear plan going in, with three shopping rounds mapped out. This first round was Woolies at R12,000, the second round Foschini at R5,000, and the last round at R8,000. She used her phone calculator to track every item as she shopped.

She always buys one size up for her kids during winter. Winter does not last forever, but she refuses to put her children in oversized clothes. That balance kept her picks intentional and her trolley in check.

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Woolies sizes gave her a run for her money on the day. The colours she loved most were consistently out of stock in the right sizes. She even had a colleague with her to help carry the load home.

Comments came flooding in from moms who felt every bit of the Woolies price tag. One mom admitted her own budget was just R2,000 and could only dream of that kind of haul. Another praised Zanokuhle for buying up a size, noting the kids would get two winters out of the clothes.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News