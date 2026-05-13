A South African H2A farmer working in Georgia, USA, got pulled over for a routine traffic check and made one mistake that had the detectives getting a little uptight

The farmer, who grew up doing things the South African way, stepped out of his car when the police pulled him over

The detectives turned out to be friendly once everything checked out, and even seemed genuinely interested when they found out he was from South Africa

A farmer in the USA. Images: @joshuamitchell51

Source: Instagram

A South African farmer working in Georgia on an H2A agricultural visa in the United States went through a scary moment, which he had to share. Joshua shared a video on his Instagram page after being pulled over for a routine traffic check. Walking away from the scene, still clearly a little rattled, he said:

"I just got a routine traffic check here in America, Georgia, and what nice detectives they were. They pulled me over, checked my licence, checked my passport, made sure everything was valid and let me on my way. But that was scary, man, wooooh."

What he didn't mention in the caption, but confirmed in the comments, was what made things serious. When the detectives pulled him over, he climbed out of the car, which is perfectly normal back home in South Africa. In the United States, however, getting out of your vehicle during a traffic stop is something police take very seriously. The detectives got uptight quickly, and Joshua admitted he was nervous.

In the end the interaction ended well. The detectives were friendly, they were curious about South Africa, and they waved him off without any further issues.

What it means to be an H2A farmer in the USA?

The H2A visa programme allows American agricultural employers to hire foreign nationals for temporary or seasonal farm work when there aren't enough local workers available. Employers provide the workers with free housing, cover transportation costs and pay a set minimum wage known as the Adverse Effect Wage Rate. The programme has grown quite a bit over the past two decades, with Georgia being one of the states with the highest demand for H2A workers.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

SA reacts to H2A farmer's run-in with police

The comments on @joshuamitchell51's Instagram page showed how some were worried about what happened, while others wanted to know why they almost arrested him

@yado_442 wrote:

"No cold drink tactic can save you that side."

@luv_joy_freedom asked:

"What happened?"

@its_charl_vnk said:

"They are always friendly if you are respectful and kind."

@garth_mccarthy1 added:

"Make us proud champ 😍👏🙌"

@krausejk86 noted:

"So basically not almost arrested, just a routine check."

@joshuamitchell51 replied:

"Well, I climbed out of the car, and apparently you're not supposed to climb out, so yeah, they got a bit uptight and man I was nervous 😂"

An SA farmer in the USA. Images: @joshuamitchell51

Source: Instagram

More on SA H2A farmers in the USA

Briefly News reported on an Afrikaner H2A farmer whose Walmart grocery run left South Africans stunned by the prices.

reported on an Afrikaner H2A farmer whose Walmart grocery run left South Africans stunned by the prices. An H2A farmer shared his full 2025 recap from America, taking followers through every stage of the journey from getting visa information to his first harvest.

A young H2A farmer was still planting crops at 2 am on an American farm ahead of a heavy downpour, and the dedication he showed had people amazed.

Source: Briefly News