An Afrikaner man working in the United States posted a year-end video showing his 2025 journey

The clip takes viewers through each month of 2025, from his first steps of getting visa information to harvesting crops

The farmer's content helped other South Africans understand the H2A visa process

A South African man working as a farmer in the United States shared a complete recap of his 2025, taking viewers through every step of his journey from applying for an H2A visa to harvesting crops on American soil. The video was posted on 29 December 2025 and shows month-by-month footage of what the farmer experienced throughout the year. The clip begins with January, when he got his job opportunity to work in America through the H2A visa programme and showed a pamphlet with details about farm work in the United States and how South Africans can apply.

In February, the video moves to Kimberley, where the man attended meetings with other people interested in the H2A process. By March, he received approval, and his journey to America officially started, with clips of him at the airport ready to begin his new chapter. April showed him arriving in the United States and starting work on the farm, giving viewers a look at the land and areas where he would be spending his days. The following months, from May through July, showed him settling into farm life and creating content to help other South Africans understand how they can also get work visas like the H2A or H2B.

August footage shows him working in the fields and speaking with another gentleman about farming in America, discussing topics like how to get employers to find you and what the day-to-day work involves. The plants have grown significantly in the clips during these months, showing the progress of the season. October showed silos and harvested produce. The year wraps up in December with the farmer giving a thumbs up to the camera as snow surrounds him.

What is the H2A visa programme?

According to the USCIS, the H2A programme allows U.S. farmers and agricultural employers to hire workers from other countries when they need help with temporary or seasonal farm work. It’s mainly used during busy periods, like planting or harvesting, when there aren’t enough local workers available.

Before bringing in H-2A workers, employers must show that they’ve tried to hire U.S. workers but couldn’t find enough people who were willing, qualified, and available for the job. They also have to make sure that hiring foreign workers won’t reduce wages or lead to poorer working conditions for American workers doing the same kind of work.

